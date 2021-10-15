Chris Jericho is set to be away from AEW TV for a few weeks this fall.

Jericho and his band Fozzy are scheduled to tour the UK and Ireland from Monday, November 29 through Sunday, December 12. This means Jericho will miss the December 1 and December 8 Dynamite episodes, plus the December 3 and December 10 Rampage shows.

Jericho and several other AEW stars will also miss the October 23 edition of Saturday Night Dynamite in Orlando due to his “Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triply Whammy” cruise.

Jericho and The Inner Circle are currently feuding with The Men of The Year and MMA fighters from Dan Lambert’s American Top Team, in a feud that will continue to the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, November 13 in Minneapolis. Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT will feature Jericho, Jake Hager and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara vs. Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky and the debuting Junior dos Santos.

There’s no word yet on how AEW will cover Jericho’s time away in December, but we will keep you updated.

Several dates on the upcoming Fozzy tour are already sold out. In addition to the UK/Ireland dates for this fall, they also have four February 2022 dates announced – Tuesday, February 22 at The Gov in Adelaide; Thursday, February 24 at The Triffid in Brisbane; Wednesday, February 25 at Max Watts in Sydney; Thursday, February 26 at Max Watts in Melbourne. You can find full tour details at this link. Below are announced dates for the UK/Ireland tour:

* Monday, November 29 – Cavern Club – Liverpool, England

* Tuesday, November 30 – Club Academy – Manchester, England

* Wednesday, December 1 – Riverside – Newcastle, England

* Thursday, December 2 – The Garage – Glasgow, Scotland

* Saturday, December 4 – Opium – Dublin, Ireland

* Sunday, December 5 – Limelight 1 – Belfast, Northern Ireland

* Monday, December 6 – Live Rooms – Chester, England

* Tuesday, December 7 – The Mill – Birmingham, England

* Wednesday, December 8 – Old Fire Station – Bournemouth, England

* Friday, December 10 – Sin City – Swansea, Wales

* Saturday, December 11 – Rescue Rooms – Nottingham, England

* Sunday, December 12 – Islington Academy – London, England