Chucky is coming to WWE NXT Halloween Havoc.
After making a brief promotional appearance with WWE RAW earlier this month, it’s been announced that horror character Chucky will be appearing at NXT Halloween Havoc next Tuesday night. This is a tie-in to promote the new Chucky series that is airing on the USA Network and Syfy.
The Chucky Twitter account responded to the announcement and wrote, “i’m bringing all the havoc [fire emoji] #wwenxt #chucky”
The NXT 2.0 go-home show for Halloween Havoc will air tonight on the USA Network, and then the special episode will air next Tuesday night. Below is the current card:
NXT Title Match
Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)
Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women’s Title Match
Mandy Rose vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)
Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal: NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Triple Threat
Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (c)
The debut of a new dark Superstar
Chucky will appear
