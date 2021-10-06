AEW and Capcom’s Street Fighter are crossing over with NERDS Clothing ahead of the upcoming New York Comic-Con.

The official collaboration launches three t-shirts featuring the likes of Adam Cole, CM Punk and John Moxley fighting three different Street Fighter characters.

While Punk is seen charging at Street Fighter’s renowned boxer Balrog, Cole is seen dishing out knee strikes on Ryu, only to be countered with a hell timed-Hadoken.

The third shirt sees Moxley, with a a barbed-wire laced baseball bat, trying to counter Guile’s Sonic Boom attack.

According to ShopAEW, the limited edition Street Fighter gear will be available at AEW’s Booth (#1319) at New York Comic-Con. There is no word yet on the prices of each shirt.

Photos of the three t-shirts can be seen below.

Special announcement! This limited edition Street Fighter @AdamColePro shirt will be debuting at New York Comic Con (Thursday-Sunday)! Be sure to stop by #AEW’s Booth (#1319) to check it out! Limited quantities will be available. @NERDSClothingCo #NYCC #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/nba4hYSZda — ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) October 5, 2021