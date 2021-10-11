AEW’s CM Punk recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about the news that his wife, AJ Mendez (recognized as AJ Lee in WWE), is making a return to pro wrestling. Mendez will take on the role of executive producer and color commentator for Women of Wrestling beginning in the fall of 2022.

“I’m very excited for her,” Punk says. “She’s doing what she wants to do. She’s going to get to write and use her voice to do something that she maybe thought she wouldn’t get the chance to do again. It’s no bumps, and it’s a chance to help foster and grow the next generation of females in wrestling. That’s a perfect, perfect spot for her.”

This past September, Punk noted how Mendez would be more open to return to wrestling but she was still coping with a bad neck. He also points to her jam-packed schedule, which will now be that much fuller with her WOW duties.

“I would love to see [AJ return],” Punk told WFAN’s Moose & Maggie. “I get asked that question every single time I do an interview and I love it. I absolutely love it. I don’t (think she wants to do it), because she’s a teeny tiny person and she has a bad neck. I think the shelf life for females in wrestling, wrestling a full schedule, is a lot shorter, it’s a lot smaller then men.

“And I think she’s so focused on what she’s doing now, writing screenplays. She’s working on a million different projects, being pulled in so many directions,” he continued. “I think she would probably, maybe be receptive to the idea of coming back, but that can’t even enter her vocabulary right now. She’s so focused on the movie scripts and TV adaptation of a book she’s working on.”

You can see a clip from WOW’s press conference below: