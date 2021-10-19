Last Friday, the WWE Supersized SmackDown had a commercial-free 30-minute overrun on FS1, which ran into the first half of AEW Rampage on TNT.

Once the dust settled in the TV ratings, SmackDown drew 866,000 viewers, topping Rampage and its 578,000 viewers. The two programs tied in the key 18-49 demographic with a 0.24 rating. They also tied in the 18-34 demo with a 0.20. Rampage did narrowly win one demographic in the Males 18-49 demo (0.34 to 0.32).

On Friday morning, Sasha Banks hyped the SmackDown episode and used a very familiar phrase.

“It’s clobberin’ time. #SmackdownOnFS1,” Banks wrote.

Obviously, that’s CM Punk’s go-to catchphrase when he comes out for his entrance.

“Indeed it was. #AEWDynamite #CMPunk,” Punk responded with a gif of him smirking. Dynamite was on this past Saturday, so it’s possible he got the two show switched up.

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan commented that despite WWE loading up the final 30 minutes, Rampage still won the 10-10:30 pm ET head-to-head 328k to 285k.

AEW and WWE will go head-to-head once again on Friday, October 29 as SmackDown returns to FS1 due to MLB on FOX coverage. A one-hour episode of Talking Smack is currently scheduled to air up against Rampage that night, but both shows will take a hit due to coverage of the MLB World Series.