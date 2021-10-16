AEW has announced that CM Punk will return to the commentary table for tonight’s special Saturday Night Dynamite episode.

It was also announced that The Inner Circle will fully reunite with Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, Chris Jericho and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. The reunion comes after Jericho, Guevara and Jericho suffered a beatdown from Men of the Year and American Top Team on last night’s AEW Rampage episode.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Saturday Night Dynamite from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* The bracket for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament will be revealed

* Adam Page will address his Full Gear match with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

* Penelope Ford vs. Kiera Hogan

* Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Malakai Black vs. Dante Martin

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Fish

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers will defend the AAA World Tag Team Titles against Andrade El Idolo’s mystery masked tag team

* SuperKliq’s Adam Cole and The Young Bucks vs. The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and John Silver

* CM Punk returns to commentary

* The Inner Circle fully reunites after beatdown from Men of the Year and American Top Team