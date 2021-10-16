During AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on September 22, Arn Anderson slipped from the ring apron and fell to the floor. The accident happened during the Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black match.

In the latest “Shot of Brandi,” Heels’ actor Stephen Amell was a guest and asked more about the mishap.

Cody Rhodes explained it happened because Arn Anderson isn’t familiar with the ring’s structure. AEW used NJPW as an inspiration for their ring.

“We designed our ring based on the New Japan specs,” explained Cody. “The aprons are extra-wide so that guys and girls can do stuff on the apron. What happens is the post is farther away. Normally, you can just wrap around the post to get to the other side. Arn’s not familiar with that. The ropes are smaller too, so when he went to make that switch, there was nothing to hold on to.

It’s the craziest thing a referee has ever told me, when Paul Turner said, ‘He fell down.’ [I said] ‘Who fell down?’ Then I just saw Arn. He’s a legend though and he threatened to shoot me.”

Below you can watch the full “Shot of Brandi” video: