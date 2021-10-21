Cody Rhodes will be featured on the second season of “Go-Big Show” on TBS.
TBS announced today that “Go-Big” season two will return on Thursday, January 6. This will be just one night after AEW Dynamite makes the move from TNT to TBS.
Cody joins Rosario Dawson, T-Pain and Jennifer Nettles as judges on the talent show series. Bert Kreischer is the host. Season one premiered back in January and featured performers competing for the chance to advance to the season finale with a grand prize of $100,000 up for grabs. “Go-Big” is different from other talent shows as it focuses on talents on a bigger scale, monster trucks, horse riding, large scale stage acts, and more.
You can see two previews for the new season below, along with Cody’s tweet:
