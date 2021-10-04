Thursday’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on “Atsushi Onita’s FMW” drew 126,000 viewers on Vice TV, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 41.12% from last week’s episode on the life and career of Chris Kanyon, which drew 214,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode on FMW drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. That is down 42.85% from last week’s episode on Kanyon, which drew a 0.07 key demo rating.

Thursday’s episode ranked #124 on the Cable Top 200 with the 0.04 key demo rating, down from the #87 ranking for the Kanyon episode. The episode ranked #133 for the night in cable viewership, down from last week’s #112 ranking.

The DSOTR episode on FMW drew the lowest viewership and the lowest key demo rating in the history of the show. This week’s viewership was down 41.12% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 42.85% from the previous week.

The NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football game between Jacksonville and Cincinnati topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 8.003 million viewers.

Grey’s Anatomy on ABC topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.77 rating. Station 19 on ABC topped the night in viewership for network TV with 5.039 million viewers.

Below is our Dark Side of the Ring viewership tracker, along with the full episode from last night:

SEASON 3:

Episode 1: Brian Pillman – 272,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: Nick Gage – 163,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Collision In Korea – 191,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Ultimate Warrior – 165,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Grizzly Smith & His Family – 243,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Dynamite Kid – 242,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season 3A Finale)

Episode 7: Plane Ride From Hell – 153,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season 3B Premiere)

Episode 8: The Double Life of Chris Kanyon – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: Blood & Wire: Onita’s FMW – 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 10: Ion Croitoru (Bruiser Bedlam, Johnny K9)

SEASON 2:

Episode 1: Chris Benoit tragedy – 320,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: New Jack – 229,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: WWE Brawl For All – 226,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino – 209,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: The Assassination of Dino Bravo – 221,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Around The World – 255,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story – 246,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: The Last Ride of The Road Warriors – 264,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: The Final Days of Owen Hart – 349,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 2 TOTAL: 2.319 million viewers over 9 regular episodes

SEASON 2 AVERAGE: 257,666 viewers per episode

SEASON 1:

Episode 1: Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth – 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: The Montreal Screwjob – 181,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Bruiser Brody’s death – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Von Erich Family – 234,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Gino Hernandez’s death – 225,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Fabulous Moolah – 200,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 1 TOTAL: 1.208 million viewers over six episodes

SEASON 1 AVERAGE: 201,333 viewers per episode