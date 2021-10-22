Thursday’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on Rob Black’s XPW promotion drew 109,000 viewers on Vice TV, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 19.25% from last week’s episode on Luna Vachon, which drew 135,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode on XPW drew a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. That is down 16.66% from last week’s episode on Vachon, which drew a 0.06 key demo rating. That 0.05 rating represents 63,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 18.18% from the 77,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.06 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s episode ranked #112 on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.05 key demo rating, down from the #88 ranking for the Vachon episode. The episode ranked #141 for the night on cable in viewership, down from last week’s #131 ranking.

The DSOTR episode on XPW drew the lowest viewership in show history, and tied with the Bruiser Bedlam episode for the second-lowest key demo rating in the history of the show. This week’s viewership was down 19.25% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 16.66% from the previous week.

The MLB NLCS Series game between the Braves and the Dodgers on TBS topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.102 million viewers.

The NFL game between the Broncos and the Browns on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 3.72 rating. The game also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 12.991 million viewers.

Below is our Dark Side of the Ring viewership tracker:

SEASON 3:

Episode 1: Brian Pillman – 272,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: Nick Gage – 163,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Collision In Korea – 191,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Ultimate Warrior – 165,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Grizzly Smith & His Family – 243,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Dynamite Kid – 242,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season 3A Finale)

Episode 7: Plane Ride From Hell – 153,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season 3B Premiere)

Episode 8: The Double Life of Chris Kanyon – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: Blood & Wire: Onita’s FMW – 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 10: Ion Croitoru (Bruiser Bedlam, Johnny K9) – 137,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 11: The Many Faces of Luna Vachon – 135,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 12: Extreme & Obscene: Rob Black’s XPW – 109,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 13: The WWE Steroid Trials

SEASON 2:

Episode 1: Chris Benoit tragedy – 320,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: New Jack – 229,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: WWE Brawl For All – 226,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino – 209,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: The Assassination of Dino Bravo – 221,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Around The World – 255,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story – 246,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: The Last Ride of The Road Warriors – 264,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: The Final Days of Owen Hart – 349,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 2 TOTAL: 2.319 million viewers over 9 regular episodes

SEASON 2 AVERAGE: 257,666 viewers per episode

SEASON 1:

Episode 1: Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth – 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: The Montreal Screwjob – 181,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Bruiser Brody’s death – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Von Erich Family – 234,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Gino Hernandez’s death – 225,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Fabulous Moolah – 200,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 1 TOTAL: 1.208 million viewers over six episodes

SEASON 1 AVERAGE: 201,333 viewers per episode