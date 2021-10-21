In the lead-up to her highly-anticipated title defense against Mickie James at the Bound for Glory pay-per-view, Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo appeared on The Wrassingh Show.

When asked what other match on the PPV card she was excited about, Purrazzo mentioned the Triple Threat Match between Steve Maclin, Trey Miguel and El Phantasmo for the vacant Impact X Division Championship. Purrazzo believes her boyfriend Steve Maclin, fka Steve Cutler, is finally getting opportunities to shine as a singles star in Impact Wrestling after getting “the crappy end of the stick” in WWE.

“Obviously Steve Maclin is my real life boyfriend, [laughs] so there’s that to it, and I just feel like I was in very much.. a similar space he was when he came into Impact wrestling,” Purrazzo said. “He kind of got the crappy end of the stick when he was released and for him to land on his feet at Impact with me, I love it! Because I get to travel with the person I love the most!

“But he never really got the opportunities elsewhere to do what he’s doing now, to be a singles competitor, to be in a title picture, to have the opportunity, to be the character he wants to be.. which is very much to his real life experiences, so he’s like a kid in a candy store right now! A kid on Christmas, with his eyes bright and like, there’s so many possibilities and I love that for him I love watching him be able to succeed and put himself out there and bet on himself, so I’m betting on him becoming the X-Division champion at Bound for Glory but besides myself, that’s what I’m most excited for, is for him to get this pay-per-view match for the first time!”

Purrazzo is also excited about The IInspiration, fka The IIconics, getting a title shot against The Decay’s Rosemary and Havok.

“Yeah! I think it’s great for our roster,” Purrazzo said. “I think the fact that Impact has really become a landing spot and people are seeking out Impact wrestling to give them the opportunities that maybe they didn’t feel they got elsewhere or that Impact is giving people, who have been buying on the indies for a long time, the opportunity to be on a bigger stage and show what they got!

“So, for the IInspiration to come in and want to be a part of our knockouts division – they’re in the knockouts tag team championship match against Decay at Bound for Glory. I think it’s going to be a really special moment for our knockouts division and for Cassie and Jess, themselves.

“I don’t see them as competition because i think that as of right now they’re a tag team, they’re not coming for my knockouts championship.. so maybe it would be a different story if they decide they want the knockouts championship. But as of now, I love them both and I’m excited to see what they’re going to do here at Impact wrestling.”

Bound for Glory takes place this this Saturday at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will be available on both FITE and traditional PPV. You can click here for the final card.