Drew McIntyre took to Twitter after WWE Crown Jewel to say goodbye to the RAW brand.

McIntyre also said goodbye, for now, to WWE Champion Big E. Crown Jewel saw Big E retain his title over McIntyre in a hard-fought back & forth bout.

“Well #WWERaw it’s been a hell of a ride, a new chapter begins Friday on #SmackDown. Take care of that title for me @WWEBigE, you’re going to be some Champion, I’ll see you down the road #WWECrownJewel,” McIntyre wrote.

McIntyre will now become a member of the SmackDown roster as the WWE Draft changes officially go into effect beginning with tomorrow’s SmackDown on FOX from Wichita.

McIntyre is rumored to be feuding with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the blue brand as they are booked in matches against each other at upcoming WWE Supershow live events.

You can see Drew’s full tweet below, along with a clip from the Crown Jewel bout: