Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s next project will be a holiday action film called Red One, according to Deadline.

Rock will be reuniting with Jumanji director Jake Kasdan.

Red One is being described as a “globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe within the holiday genre.”

Amazon Studios is developing the feature off an original story by Hiram Garcia, President of Production at Seven Bucks Productions. Filming will start in 2022.

Red One is slated for a 2023 holiday release.