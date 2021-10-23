As noted earlier this week, a fan on Twitter had shared a video clip of a 19-year-old Edge asking Bret Hart for advice on a talk show.

This afternoon Edge reacted to the video, thinking that the footage from 1992 was lost. He also noted how The Hitman truly gave back to the pro wrestling business.

The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted, “Thought this footage was lost. After the show, Bret found me and apologized for not being able to give me more advice. I eventually went and trained at his house and he cracked the door to WWE for me to kick open. Truly gave back to the business. Also, my mullet game was top tier.”

Edge recently defeated Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel.