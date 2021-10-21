Game Changer Wrestling star Effy took to Twitter earlier today and revealed that the city of Atlanta has fined him for marijuana possession.

“EFFY is guilty of possessing .02 ounces of marijuana according to the city of Atlanta and must pay the fine,” he wrote.

The cities of Atlanta, Savannah, Statesboro, and others have decriminalized possession of marijuana and set the fines between $75 and $300. Outside designated cities, possession remains a misdemeanor charge punishable by up to a year in jail and a hefty fine up to $1000.

Effy is scheduled to perform at the upcoming GCW event, War Ready, where he will battle Psycho Clown in a one-on-one match. Other matches for the show include The Second Gear Crew vs. The Briscoes, and what’s bound to be a brutal match between Nick Gage and Minoru Suzuki.

You can see Effy’s full tweet below: