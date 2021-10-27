On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat with the creator and founder of Headlocked Comics, Michael Kingston. Headlocked Comics is set to release Tales From The Ring: Volume 2 featuring many top stars from AEW, ROH and the indies. Kingston discussed how the collaboration process works between artists and wrestlers.

“A lot of the times it’s if a guy seems creative, if they’re into comics, if I have some kind of chemistry with them. Sometimes it doesn’t work out,” Kingston noted. “I’ve had some guys where we just start hashing it out or whatever, and it just doesn’t come together. Generally, it’s people who want to be there. Thunder Rosa loves the X-Men. She had been a guest of mine at Comic-Con a couple times. We had a chemistry. We had a sort of understanding. Somebody like [Matt] Cardona and [Brian Myers] are no-brainers.

“Sometimes the people are people you don’t necessarily think of, but obviously, I find the indie guys tend to be more creative because they have to be, especially nowadays. Everybody’s fighting for views and whatever. I’ve known Effy forever. The thing that sort of cinched it for me was the day that I saw his merchandise that he was selling had prayer candles, and I’m like, yo, I want to do something with him someday and then you just keep that sort of thing in the back of your mind. A lot of them are pretty easy to come together if you pick the right people, and sometimes it doesn’t work.”

GCW star Effy is among the top independent names featured in volume two. Kingston gave some details as to what fans can expect from Effy’s story.

“It’s the first silent story we’ve ever done, first wordless story,” Kingston described. “I was always fascinated, there was a very famous GI Joe comic, a Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow story that’s wordless that always was interesting to me. It is the first story that we’ve done that doesn’t have any word balloons. It’s interesting. I think it’s about conflict resolution, and it’s fun. We had Joe Hunter do the art, and I think he’s got a very cartoony style, but it’ real emotive in its simplicity. He’s fantastic. Joe and I just collaborated on a ‘Into the Cena-Verse’ art print for New York Comic-Con, some of the many different versions of John Cena’s movie characters all on one panel.”

