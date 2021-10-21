As we’ve noted, AEW President Tony Khan responded to Eric Bischoff recently telling Khan to be “quiet” for speaking out following AEW Rampage’s head-to-head victory in the 18-49 demo over WWE Smackdown last Friday.

“I think Eric Bischoff is probably the last person anyone would expect to say that a President of a wrestling company should be quiet,” Khan told Busted Open Radio.

Khan added, “I was amused by Eric’s comments. I like Eric when we’re together, but this is the ultimate example, I think, of glass houses in some ways, knowing how Eric conducted himself as the President of WCW.”

On Thursday, the official Twitter handle of Bischoff’s podcast confirmed that he will respond to Khan on the next episode of ‎83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff.

Bischoff responded to the tweet with the following:

Truth can be painful. And this pain is going to be ugly.

The next episode of Bischoff’s podcast will drop on Monday.