On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about his time in WWE as a character on-screen following his role as the Executive Producer and Senior Vice President of WCW. Bischoff revealed that during that time he was asked to be involved in an angle where he would become a member of Vince McMahon’s “Kiss My Ass Club”. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he turned down the angle during his first run with the company and told them it just made no sense at that time.

“The only time I spoke up about creative was not too long after I first got there and I was in Santa Monica and I got emailed a scene in the ring and that scene would have resulted at the end of it all… this was back when Vince had the kiss my ass club,” Bischoff said. “It built up and led to Vince making me kiss his ass in the middle of the ring like so many others had done before me. I read that and said that makes no sense. I get it in the moment, I get it in that episode and scene, yeah that’s a good scene but in a larger broader context it makes absolutely no sense.

“There was no heat, there was no angle, there was no nothing. It was just a spontaneous moment that would’ve gotten a cheap pop and it would’ve cast a really really dense fog over anything else that I was going to do in the future. It would eliminate many potential storylines going forward. So I got that email on a Saturday, I was supposed to fly out to Monday Night RAW on Sunday and before I left I gave a call and said ‘Look, I’ll do whatever you guys want me to do, you’re paying me to perform, you’re not paying me to critique your creative and I firmly believe that. If that’s what you want me to do, I’ll do it but here’s why I don’t think it makes any sense right now. Maybe down the road, but right now, this makes no sense.’ I left it at that, didn’t hear another word, got to TV on Monday and it was gone. Not another word was said about it.”

Bischoff created several headlines during the podcast about his remarks towards Tony Khan after the AEW Owner posted tweets about WCW and Ted Turner. The former Senior VP of WCW called out AEW and Khan, stated that CM Punk has “sh** the bed” since coming to AEW, mentioned that the company is losing it’s goodwill with fans by taking shots at WWE.

The 66-year-old also revealed during his most recent time with the WWE as the Executive Director of Friday Night SmackDown that he and others in the WWE writers room were watching AEW when the show debuted. Despite his critical comments on the podcast about AEW and its owner, Bischoff said he told everyone while watching the companies first show that the creation of AEW is a good sign for everyone in WWE.

“When AEW debuted I was working for WWE,” Bischoff said. “I sat in the writers room of WWE and watched the premiere episode and I was thrilled to death and I shared that. I communicated to everybody ‘This is good for us,’ at the time I was with WWE. This is a good thing, this is not a bad thing, this is a great thing. Everybody wins and it changes the dynamic, creative dynamic. We’re seeing it now and we’re going to see more of it.”

