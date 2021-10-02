FOX reportedly requested RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in the WWE Draft.

As noted, the third pick of the first round of the 2021 WWE Draft saw SmackDown select Flair. It was briefly speculated that the fourth pick of the first round would see RAW select SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, but that did not happen as they picked Bianca Belair instead.

In an update, Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri noted that FOX officials specifically asked for Flair to be brought to SmackDown in the Draft.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned for Flair and Lynch, or exactly how they will swap the titles, but eventually something will be done to get the red brand title back on RAW.

Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by Belair vs. Sasha Banks with Lynch on commentary. Lynch’s interference from ringside allowed Banks to get the win, but Flair rushed the ring as soon as the match was over, taking out Banks and Belair. SmackDown went off the air with Lynch raising her title in the air, while Flair raised her title in the air.

You can click here for a full list of WWE Draft picks from Night 1. As we’ve noted, the Draft changes do not officially go into effect until the October 22 edition of SmackDown, which is the night after WWE Crown Jewel. Lynch is set to defend against Banks and Belair in a Triple Threat at Crown Jewel. Half of the roster was drafted on tonight’s SmackDown, while the other half will be eligible for picks on Monday’s RAW. Any Superstars who have not been drafted after Monday’s RAW will automatically become free agents, free to sign with any brand they want.

Lynch commented on being eligible for a Draft pick on RAW, writing, “The Man is not eligible to be picked until Monday . I wanted to give people more time to put money on the table.”

Stay tuned for more on Flair and Lynch, and the WWE Draft. Below are related shots from tonight’s SmackDown, along with Becky’s full tweet:

Big Time Becks is going to get a closer look at this main event. @SashaBanksWWE battles @BiancaBelairWWE in a #WrestleMania rematch RIGHT NOW on #SmackDown! @BeckyLynchWWE

The Queen and The Man! 🤯#SmackDown