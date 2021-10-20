Earlier this month in Vanity Fair, The Rock spoke about his feud with Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel.

The rivalry included Rock not sharing any scenes with Vin Diesel — something Rock had in his contract for The Fate of The Furious, along with a now deleted social media post about some of his co-stars.

“My female co-stars are always amazing and I love ’em. My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken sh*t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling—you’re right. #ZeroToleranceForCandyAsses.”

Although he regretting posting that publicly, Rock told Vanity Fair he meant what he said. Rock also attempted to have a meeting with Diesel, but it wasn’t considered “peaceful” and it was simply the two actors have different philosophies when it comes to making films.

Ludacris, one of the stars of Fast and Furious, spoke to US Magazine this week about the ongoing feud and called it a “delicate situation.”

“All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men,” Ludacris said. “I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”

F9 came out back on June 25 and a currently untitled tenth film is scheduled for April 7, 2023.