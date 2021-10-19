Chelsea Green has secured the fifth entry spot in the six-way match for the inaugural Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship in today’s qualifying tournament match against Madison Rayne.

Green joins Jordynne Grace, Fallah Bahh, John Skyler and Crazzy Steve, who’ve won their respective qualifying bouts over the preceding weeks. They will all compete for the title at the Countdown To Glory pre-show this Saturday at 9:30 pm ET.

Today’s video will be available tomorrow on Impact’s YouTube Channel for those unable to view it exclusively on Impact Plus or Impact’s Member’s Only page.

Tomorrow will conclude the final Digital Media Tournament open round contest, with Tenille Dashwood taking on Alisha.