Former Impact Wrestling star Chris Harris was reportedly arrested this past Tuesday, October 5 on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, according to PWInsider. He was also charged with being unable to produce valid insurance for the car.

Harris, 46, was bonded out of Kenton County jail in Kentucky the following morning, October 6. The bond to release Harris was set at $2500.

The multi-time TNA Tag Team Champion will appear in front of a judge on November 2, 2021 at 9 AM to receive his sentencing. We will keep you updated on further developments.

Harris has been active on the indie circuit over the past several years, but he made one more appearance in Impact Wrestling this past Match. The “Wildcat” returned home to TNA/Impact to accompany James Storm to the ring and defeat Eric Young.

During their run together, Storm and Harris won a total of 6 TNA Tag Team Titles together. The duo were recognized at the TNA tag team of the year multiple times and also won TNA match of the year in 2004.