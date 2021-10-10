Former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez will return to AAA in December, it was announced during Saturday’s Heroes Inmortales XIV.

Velasquez is set to return to the company on December 4. No opponent has been announced yet.

He debuted at AAA’s TripleMania XXVII show in August 2019 in Mexico City, teaming with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown.

Cain Velasquez would later sign with WWE in October 2019.

His first and only televised WWE match was at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia, where Brock Lesnar defeated him in just over two minutes.

Velasquez’s last in-ring appearance for WWE was at a house show in Mexico City in November 2019. He would later be released in April 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts.