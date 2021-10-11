Former WCW star Crowbar (Devon Storm) took to Twitter today and thanked AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan for booking him on tonight’s “Dark: Elevation” episode.

Crowbar has been announced to make his AEW debut on tonight’s Elevation episode. He will wrestle Joey Janela, who he actually wrestled three times for the JCW promotion in New Jersey back in 2014 and 2015. Crowbar was a name talent for WCW and ECW back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but also made appearances for WWE, ROH, WWA, and many other promotions. He has made just a handful of indie appearances in recent years, but has campaigned for more bookings with his own vignettes on social media.

Crowbar released the following video promo to hype tonight’s match with Janela, and thanked Khan. He also gave a mention to WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis, and said Khan has changed the business forever.

“Following my release from World Championship Wrestling, I took many steps back from this disgusting, depraved industry and the repressive glass ceiling that encased it,” Crowbar declared. “And I found much success in all… all of my future endeavors, thank you John Laurinaitis. And outside of indulging in my sick compulsion for violence at the occasional independent show, for 20 years I watched from a distance, patiently waiting, preparing for the proper moment, and the proper venue, to conduct my symphony of eloquent, efficient violence in front of the world. Finally, a visionary has shattered that glass ceiling and changed this sport forever. A visionary who has created an environment that cultivates greatness, and he allows creativity and innovation to thrive, 20 years later. That visionary is now the farmer who has invited the fox inside the chicken coup, and the shepherd who has allowed the wolf to roam with his flock. Cheers, and thank you, Mr. Khan.”

Tonight’s Elevation episode will air at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. The episode was taped last Wednesday at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, and full spoilers can be found at this link. Below are more matches taped for the episode, along with Storm’s video:

* Crowbar vs. Joey Janela

* Santana and Ortiz vs. Adrien Soriano and Matthew Omen

* The Butcher, The Blade and Private Party vs. Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta

* Ruby Soho vs. Emi Sakura

* Tay Conti vs. Dani Mo

* FTR vs. LSG and Lee Moriarty

* Penelope Ford vs. Notorious Mimi