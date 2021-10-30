Former WWE star Erick Rowan appeared on yesterday’s syndicated comedy trivia show, You Bet Your Life, hosted by Jay Leno.

During the show he spoke about getting involved with wrestling after quitting college in 2002/2003. It was also mentioned how he lost to The Rock at WrestlMania in six seconds (the shortest match ever for the PPV).

Rowan and his partner answered questions about the city of Pittsburgh and ended up winning $5,500.

Released by WWE in April of 2020, he has since taken indie bookings under the name Erick Redbeard. He also appeared at AEW’s tribute to Brodie Lee after his passing.

(h/t PWInsider)

Drop the answer you think is right in the comment section, then tune in tonight to see if you and this unlikely pair of contestants, get the right answer! pic.twitter.com/8vghGqOpEK — You Bet Your Life (@youbetyourlife) October 29, 2021