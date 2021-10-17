Former WWE Star Buddy Murphy (Buddy Matthews) is set to make his NJPW debut in November.

According to several live reports from Saturday’s NJPW STRONG Showdown taping in Philadelphia, Matthews will be making his debut during the “Battle In the Valley” event in San Jose, California on November 13.

Matthews was released from WWE back in June.

Below are several tweets about his upcoming debut:

 

