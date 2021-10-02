Yesterday it was announced formed WWE star Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is the new co-host of TMZ Sports.

He’ll be joining Mike Babcock and Renee Montgomery weeknights on FS1.

Muhtadi was also on The Dan Le Batard Show where he was asked about getting back in the ring. He teased an announcement regarding that is coming on Monday.

“Well, it’s coming, we’re working some things,” Muhadi said. “Actually, I can tell you, come Monday I will be making a major announcement centered around my signing with a certain three-letter company out there. I’ll keep you all posted. [Laughs] Who knows what it’s gonna be. I guess y’all have to see on Monday.

“I want to get back in the ring as soon as possible. I’m just doing some other things first, taking advantage this free agency period. It’s kinda — grow myself and my brand every way that I can in ways that I haven’t been able to while I was under a WWE, or even an NFL contract.”