Buddy Matthews (fka WWE’s Buddy Murphy) is teasing a possible appearance on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This week’s show will be the second anniversary of Dynamite and features a Casino Ladder Match. The winner receives a future shot at the AEW World Championship, currently held by Kenny Omega.

Matthews posted on social media a joker emoji, likely referencing the open “Joker” spot in the upcoming bout. If Matthews does show up, he’ll have some tough competition in the form of Jon Moxley, PAC, Andrade El Idolo, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, and Matt Hardy.

Also on Wednesday, The Elite (AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Adam Cole and The Young Bucks) take on Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express. As noted, Hikaru Shida looks for her 50th win in AEW as she wrestles Serena Deeb.

Matthews was released from WWE back in June.