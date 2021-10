Several matches were announced for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

Dustin Rhodes will face Gustavo while Santana and Ortiz will face Jaka and Sean Maluta.

Below are the other announced matches:

* Wardlow vs. Will Austin

* Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura and Diamante vs. Red Velvet, Ryo Mizunami and Kilynn King

These matches will air Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Spoilers for the show are available here.