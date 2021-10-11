AEW announced four matches so far for Tuesday’s AEW Dark.

The matches announced include Wardlow vs. Darian Bengston and Anthony Greene vs. Evil Uno.

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7 pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Below is the rest of the card:

* Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kilynn King

* Andrew Lockhart vs. Capt. Shawn Dean



