WWE announced FOX is set to air an encore of this week’s SmackDown tonight at 8 pm ET. The show will also feature a special look at Crown Jewel.

The move is likely an attempt to take eyes away from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Orlando as the two shows will now go head-to-head. Originally, the timeslot was for MLB’s Astros-Red Sox game 7, but that series ended in six games.

This week’s Dynamite was preempted due to NHL coverage on Wednesday.

As noted, last week’s Supersized SmackDown on FS1 had a 30-minute commercial-free overrun that went head-to-head with the first part of Rampage.

Tonight’s Dynamite features the following matches:

* TBS World Championship Tournament: Penelope Ford vs. Ruby Soho

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Lance Archer

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* Brandon Cutler vs. Jungle Boy