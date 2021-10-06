FOX’s WWE King of the Ring Countdown special drew 1.691 million viewers this past Sunday, according to Wrestlenomics.

The one-hour KOTR preview special drew a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. That 0.43 rating represents 563,000 18-49 viewers.

FOX aired the King of the Ring special at various times in multiple markets, before or after NFL football games aired on Sunday.

The KOTR preview special drew just below what WWE RAW and AEW Dynamite have been drawing in the key demo as of late, and a larger total audience than Dynamite has ever seen. The special also drew 214,000 viewers in the 18-34 demographic, more than either RAW or Dynamite last week.

The full King of the Ring countdown special can be viewed on Peacock and the WWE Network now.

The 2021 King of the Ring Tournament and the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament will begin this Friday during the SmackDown season premiere. The tournament will then continue on Monday’s RAW, and the finals are expected for WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21.

Stay tuned for more. Below is a new promo for the tournaments: