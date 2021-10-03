Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All was Saturday night at an undisclosed location.

In the final match of the night, Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) defeated EC3. Free The Narrative II was Scherr’s first major appearance since being released by WWE.

Below are the results:

* Fodder defeated Jake Logan

* John Skyler defeated Westin Blake

* Parrow defeated Gentleman Jervis

* William defeated Stanley

* Matt Taven defeated William

* “The Titan” Adam Scherr defeated EC3

Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All was available on FITE.