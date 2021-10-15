Game Changer Wrestling announced this evening Chelsea Green vs. Allie Katch for their event, Evil Deeds.

Evil Deeds will be on November 12 at the Knights of Columbus in Detroit, Michigan.

The event will also be available to stream on FITE.

As noted earlier, GCW announced their new sister promotion on the West Coast, LA Fights. LA Fights is set to debut on Sunday, November 28 at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, California.

Below is the updated lineup for Evil Deeds:

* Chelsea Green vs. Allie Katch

* Rina Yamashita vs. Charli Evans

* Alex Shelley Returns

* Takeda Returns