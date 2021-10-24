GCW War Ready was Saturday night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

During the show, ROH stars The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) became the GCW Tag Team Champions after they defeated Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice).

In the main event, Minoru Suzuki defeated Nick Gage.

Below are the results:

* Allie Katch defeated Gringo Loco, Lucas Riley, ASF, Matt Vandagriff, Gaston, JTG, and Eli Everfly (Eight-Way Scramble Match)

* Alex Zayne defeated Jonathan Gresham

* Ninja Mack defeated Arez

* Chris Dickinson and Starboy Charlie defeated Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau

* AJ Gray defeated Dark Sheik

* Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne ends in No Contest

* The Briscoes defeated Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) (c) (GCW Tag Team Championship Match)

* EFFY defeated Psycho Clown

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Nick Gage