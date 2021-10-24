GCW War Ready was Saturday night at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.
During the show, ROH stars The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) became the GCW Tag Team Champions after they defeated Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice).
In the main event, Minoru Suzuki defeated Nick Gage.
Below are the results:
* Allie Katch defeated Gringo Loco, Lucas Riley, ASF, Matt Vandagriff, Gaston, JTG, and Eli Everfly (Eight-Way Scramble Match)
* Alex Zayne defeated Jonathan Gresham
* Ninja Mack defeated Arez
* Chris Dickinson and Starboy Charlie defeated Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau
* AJ Gray defeated Dark Sheik
* Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne ends in No Contest
* The Briscoes defeated Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) (c) (GCW Tag Team Championship Match)
* EFFY defeated Psycho Clown
* Minoru Suzuki defeated Nick Gage
@AllieKATCH just killed a guy #GCWWarReady pic.twitter.com/8AlTDxHUXm
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) October 24, 2021
Flipping leg drop to the back of Greshams head from @AlexZayneSauce!#GCWWarReady @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/BgzR2zeAWg pic.twitter.com/7vvrLc53HK
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) October 24, 2021
I see you Cher @darksheikftf #GCWWarReady pic.twitter.com/BaHxzkPPiM
— 🎬Pink Lady, Sweet Potato💗 (@ThatRoseTattoo) October 24, 2021
RIP starboy #GCWWarReady pic.twitter.com/Vix3nTs12h
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) October 24, 2021
And NEWEWWWWW 🤯@jaybriscoe84 @SussexCoChicken #GCWWarReady pic.twitter.com/O359QYeTKW
— Jordan Cassel (@jordanw_s) October 24, 2021
Power and Glory superplex/splash combo from @ThrashJustice and @ManceWarner @GCWrestling_ #GCWWarReady pic.twitter.com/rYJO0lGxx7
— Robert Collard (@RobertCollard) October 24, 2021
Split-legged moonsault from @Psychooriginal!#GCWWarReady @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/BgzR2zeAWg pic.twitter.com/r5eeLhzEHH
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) October 24, 2021
.@EFFYlives is a rudo. #GCWWarReady pic.twitter.com/8csxRJET1N
— Fidel Sasstro (@Sempervive) October 24, 2021
Already a top-tier visual coming from this match.#GCWWarReady @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/BgzR2zeAWg pic.twitter.com/RtoPyL8xoS
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) October 24, 2021
Suzuki wrenching on Gage’s calf #GCWWarReady @GCWrestling_ @suzuki_D_minoru pic.twitter.com/UMHNOsGbSn
— Creamy (@CreamOvTheeCrop) October 24, 2021
.@thekingnickgage with a bootscrape to Suzuki!#GCWWarReady @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/BgzR2zeAWg pic.twitter.com/5PEu3efF3y
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) October 24, 2021
Gotch-style piledriver through a door from @suzuki_D_minoru!#GCWWarReady @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/BgzR2zeAWg pic.twitter.com/t8ly95cwQk
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) October 24, 2021