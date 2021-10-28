WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan has announced that he has prostate cancer.

Duggan and wife Debra took to Instagram this afternoon and posted a video to announce the diagnosis. Duggan revealed that he’s known about the cancer for a few months now, and that he and his wife have been living with it and preparing.

The 67 year old Duggan is scheduled to undergo cancer surgery this Friday at the MUSC (Medical University of South Carolina) in Charleston, SC. He noted that he will be taking a break from social media, but his wife will keep fans updated on his condition.

We noted back on October 20 how Duggan had been hospitalized and was set to undergo an emergency operation for an undisclosed issue. That surgery was successful, and Duggan was resting up later the same day. There is no word on if this prostate cancer diagnosis is related to last week’s hospitalization. Hacksaw has dealt with multiple health issues in recent years, and underwent a heart procedure in March 2019. He was also hospitalized in September 2019. Hacksaw appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily in January 2020 and said he was doing great after health issues the previous year, and dropped around 40 pounds after listening to his doctor. He also said at that time that he had wrestled his last match.

Stay tuned for more on Duggan. You can see his new Instagram video below: