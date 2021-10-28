Hangman Page cosplayed as Ghostbusters character Stay Puft Marshmallow Man on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During the Dark Order vs. The Elite main event, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks came out dressed as The Ghostbusters for Halloween. Accompanying them to the ring were a fat baby (Nakazawa) and Marshmallow Man (Page).

It was initially believed that Brandon Cutler was dressed as Marshmallow Man. However, later in the match, a man dressed a horse was unmasked and revealed to be Cutler. This led to Page unmasking himself and taking out Matt Jackson. John Silver then hit a spin doctor on Matt Jackson for the pin fall victory.

After Dynamite went off the air, Hangman tweeted:

trick or treat b–ch

The Young Bucks also reacted to Hangman revealing himself as Marshmallow Man. The tweets can be seen below.

Page will challenge Omega for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.