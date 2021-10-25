Josh Alexander vs. Minoru Suzuki has been announced for tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas.

Impact announced Alexander vs. Suzuki just this afternoon, but did not confirm when it will air. The match should air some time during the month of November.

This will be Suzuki’s second Impact match. The main event of Sunday’s Impact TV taping saw Suzuki, W. Morrissey and new Impact World Champion Moose team up to face Alexander, Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona.

Alexander won the Impact World Title from Christian Cage in the main event of Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, but immediately lost the strap to Moose, who was cashing in the “Call Your Shot Gauntlet” contract he won earlier in the night.

Stay tuned for more from the Impact tapings.