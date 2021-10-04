Impact Wrestling has announced their 2021 Turning Point event for Saturday, November 20 at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will air exclusively on the Impact Plus streaming service.

Impact will also tape two days of TV at Sam’s Town in Vegas on November 21 and November 22.

Tickets for the Turning Point tapings go on sale Friday, October 15.

As we’ve noted, Impact will run Sam’s Town in Vegas for the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Saturday, October 23. They will also tape TV content in Vegas after Bound For Glory.

