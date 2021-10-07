Impact Wrestling has announced the bracket for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament to be held on Saturday’s special on Impact Plus.

The first round matches include Tasha Steelz vs. Jamie Senegal, Chelsea Green vs. Renee Michelle, Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering, Brandi Lauren vs. Mercedes Martinez.

The winner of the tournament will receive a future shot at the Impact Knockouts Title, currently held by Deonna Purrazzo.

Knockouts Knockdown will also feature the Shannon “Daffney” Spruill Memorial Monster’s Ball Match with participants to be announced, plus a match for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles with Havok and Rosemary defending against Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood.

Stay tuned for more on Saturday’s Knockouts Knockdown event. Below is the full bracket: