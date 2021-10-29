Veteran Impact Wrestling star Petey Williams is reportedly backstage at the Mohegan Sun Arena for tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1.

Williams is receiving a tryout as a WWE Producer, according to PWInsider. The tryout has reportedly been in the works for a few weeks now.

Williams has received praise for his role as a producer for Impact in recent years. He was backstage working as a producer for last Saturday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, and the TV tapings that took place this week. Williams has also worked as an on-air talent for Impact this year, last competing in the October 14 Battle Royal, and a few dozen other matches since returning to action for the company in April.

On a related note, former WWE, WCW, AJPW and TNA star Jimmy Wang Yang is also backstage for tonight’s SmackDown. We noted before how Yang reportedly started working as a WWE Producer at Monday’s RAW, but it was speculated that he may have been working a tryout.

In an update on Yang, PWInsider adds that he is receiving a tryout for the company. Like WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly did earlier this year, Yang will likely work several RAW and SmackDown tapings over the next few months as part of the tryout process.

Stay tuned for more.