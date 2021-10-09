Impact Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown will take place tonight from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Join us for live coverage beginning at 8 pm ET! The event is available on Impact Plus and their YouTube channel.

Both the Knockouts and Knockouts Tag Team Titles will be on the line. The Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo is set to defend against Masha Slamovich, hand-picked by Mickie James under the “Pick Your Poison” rules. Then, the Knockouts Tag Team Champions Decay (Havok and Rosemary) will square off against The Influence (Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood).

Also, there will be a Knockouts Knockdown Tournament to determine who will become Purrazzo/or Slamovich’s future opponent. And, to honor the late Shannon “Daffney” Spruill, Impact will host a four-way Monster’s Ball Match with Savannah Evans, Jordynne Grace, Alisha and Kimber Lee.

Below is the updated card:

Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Masha Slamovich

Knockouts Knockdown Tournament Opening-Round Matches:

Tasha Steelz vs. Jamie Senegal

Chelsea Green vs. Renee Michelle

Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering

Brandi Lauren vs. Mercedes Martinez

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Decay (Havok & Rosemary) (c) vs. The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood)

Monster’s Ball Match:

Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha vs. Kimber Lee