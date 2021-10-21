Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV at 8 pm EST and on Impact’s YouTube membership page [which will put the live episode up at 8:30 PM ET]! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

Tonight’s the final stop before Bound For Glory, which is live this Saturday. The Countdown to Glory pre-show begins at 9:30 pm ET, and the pay-per-view will follow at 10.

** Before tonight’s show, W. Morrissey defeated Jake Something on Before The Impact. **

D’Lo Brown and Josh Mathews welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with a No. 1 Contenders match to determine who will step foot in the ring and challenge The Good Brothers for their Impact World Tag Team Championship this Saturday at Bound For Glory!

FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) vs. Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuleo)