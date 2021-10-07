Impact Wrestling is tonight at 8 pm ET on AXS TV. This episode will be the go-home show for Saturday’s Knockouts Knockdown event on Impact Plus.
Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage! Below is the current lineup for tonight’s show:
* Impact World Champion Christian Cage & Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
* Bullet Club (Chris Bey, El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) vs. FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) & Chris Sabin
* Kimber Lee, Brandi Lauren & Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans & Mercedes Martinez (makes her highly-anticipated in-ring debut)
* X-Division Title Tournament Continues: Steve Maclin vs. Black Taurus vs. Petey Williams
* Heath Addresses the Impact Zone
* Matthew Rehwoldt will kick things off with Laredo Kid on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET!
