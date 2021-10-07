Impact Wrestling is tonight at 8 pm ET on AXS TV. This episode will be the go-home show for Saturday’s Knockouts Knockdown event on Impact Plus.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage! Below is the current lineup for tonight’s show:

* Impact World Champion Christian Cage & Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

* Bullet Club (Chris Bey, El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) vs. FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) & Chris Sabin

* Kimber Lee, Brandi Lauren & Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans & Mercedes Martinez (makes her highly-anticipated in-ring debut)

* X-Division Title Tournament Continues: Steve Maclin vs. Black Taurus vs. Petey Williams

* Heath Addresses the Impact Zone

* Matthew Rehwoldt will kick things off with Laredo Kid on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET!