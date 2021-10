Impact Wrestling will be doing a tribute to Daffney (Shannon Spruill) during the Thursday, October 28 episode of Impact in 60.

As reported, the former WCW and TNA star passed away at the age of 46 in September.

Impact Wrestling had also paid tribute to Daffney at the Knockouts Knockdown pay-per-view with an opening ceremony and a Monster’s Ball match.

Impact in 60 will air on AXS TV.