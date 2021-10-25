NJPW star Minoru Suzuki made his Impact Wrestling debut Sunday night in Las Vegas at the post-Bound for Glory pay-per-view TV tapings, according to PWInsider.

Suzuki got into a brawl with Josh Alexander. As noted, Alexander won the Impact World Championship against Christian Cage at Saturday’s Bound for Glory. After the match, Moose cashed in his title shot opportunity and won the title.

PWInsider also reports, Josh Alexander vs. Minoru Suzuki is booked for tomorrow’s TV taping at Sam’s Town Live.

Minoru Suzuki defeated Nick Gage on Saturday at GCW War Ready. He defeated Chris Dickinson on Friday at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7.

Results of Saturday’s Bound for Glory pay-per-view are available here.