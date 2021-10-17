After Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager were beat down by American Top Team and Men of the Year on Rampage, The Inner Circle reunited as one unit on Dynamite. They were soon interrupted by American Top Team.

Jericho took the mic and called out Paige VanZant. He pointed out how she had always been around wherever The Inner Circle were and asked if she had an obsession with “Le Champion” and if she would try to “slide into my DMs.” VanZant mouthed “you wish”, and Jericho said after, “Well, I wouldn’t worry about it. I wouldn’t even touch you with your husband’s genitalia.”

Jericho then set his attention to Lambert, whom he called a “fat-face b*tch.” He challenged ATT to a five-on-five match. However, Lambert declined and said that ATT are only interested in gold.

He pointed out that Guevara was the only person that had something of interest pointing at the TNT Championship. Lambert teased that he would set up a special challenge, and Guevara was ready to take on all members of ATT.

Below is the updated card for next Saturday’s Dynamite:

* Dan Lambert will name challenge for TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and Inner Circle

* AEW World Eliminator Tournament: Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes

* AEW World Eliminator Tournament: Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes III

You can view the segment below: