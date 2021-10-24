On the 10/17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle called out Men of the Year and American Top Team for their run of attacks on them. The Inner Circle wanted a 10-man tag at Full Gear, but Dan Lambert said that they were more interested in gold pointing out TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. He told Guevara and The Inner Circle that he would announced his terms on the next Dynamite.

On this week’s Dynamite, Guevara confronted Lambert and Men of the Year. Lambert told Guevara that he could have his 10-man tag team match between ATT and The Inner Circle at Full Gear. However, Guevara must put his TNT Title on the line against Ethan Page at this Wednesday’s Dynamite in Boston.

Lambert added in a kicker to the match. If Guevara loses, he not only loses the TNT Title, but he must leave The Inner Circle forever. However, if Guevara wins, he gets to choose the other three members of ATT that will join in on the 10-man tag at Full Gear.

Page had time on the mic earlier calling out the members of The Inner Circle. He said that even though Jake Hager had an undefeated MMA record, he and Scorpio Sky still beat him in a match. He said the same for Santana and Ortiz, and The Men of the Year looked to attack Guevara ahead of next week’s Dynamite. However, Hager, Santana and Ortiz came out for the save and had Men of the Year and Lambert running away.

Below are highlights from tonight’s segment: