Following a successful title defense, Sammy Guevara was blindsided by “The Men of the Year” Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, as well as American Top Team with Dan Lambert. Guevara’s best friend Fuego Del Sol came to the rescue alongside Inner Circle members Chris Jericho and Jake Hager.

After they cleared the ring and checked on Sammy, Dan Lambert grabbed a microphone and issued a challenge to The Inner Circle for next Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage in Miami, FL.

“Rampage is coming to Miami on October 15 and South Florida is the home of American Top Team. There’s only one king of the streets in the 305 and his name is Jorge Masvidal. If you think anyone has a say in what’s going on in our city other than us, then the balls of Jericho are getting a little too big for your britches,” Lambert said. “Our town, we fight on our terms – six man tag tam match! ‘Inner circle jerk offs’ Vs. Men of the Year and former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Junior Santos! Because not only will I be at ringside but so will the baddest bodyguard on the planet to watch my back. If you need a reminder of who that is, his name is Jorge Masvidal!”

After commenting on the boos from the audience drowning out Lambert’s words, Jericho kept his response short and powerful.

“We are going to beat the living s**t out of you and your dips**t team!” Jericho responded.

Another match that we’ll see a week ahead of Page, Sky, and Junior Santos versus Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara is a AEW World Tag Title defense from The Lucha Bros. The Acclaimed, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, have their sights set on taking the tag championships from Rey Fenix and Penta El Cero.

Also, Jade Cargill takes on Sky Blue on this Friday’s episode.

