Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne won the Scareway to Hell Ladder Match on tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc to capture the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Towards the closing stages of the match, Io Shirai crashed neck first onto a ladder bridge placed outside the ring after Indi Hartwell tipped the ladder inside the ring. As seen in the video below, the brutal spot led to fans chanting “holy s–t!” and even Hartwell looking on concerned.

Shirai took to Twitter after the show to provide an update on her condition.

I am not dead.

I will always keep getting up to do my best. Just sad that the title is not on my waist…

#HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT

Several WWE Superstars from across brand took to Twitter to post their reactions to Shirai’s ladder bump.

I am not dead.

I will always keep getting up to do my best. Just sad that the title is not on my waist…#HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/b6sqoS5eds — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) October 27, 2021

the io shirai ladder bump looks even worse from this angle. #wwenxt pic.twitter.com/yg89Y3DeUc — prank sinatra (@KyloCool630) October 27, 2021